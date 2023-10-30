Man arrested in Miami for sexually assaulting woman in her Parkland home, police say

A man was arrested in Miami after investigators say he broke into a woman’s Parkland home and used a sharp object to force her into her bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her, Broward sheriff deputies said.

Antonio Doll, 54, is charged with sexual battery coercion by threat of force, kidnapping and false imprisonment, sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed burglary, BSO said Sunday. He remained behind bars Monday morning at Broward County’s Main Jail, records show.

Around 4:15 p.m. Oct. 23, the victim told Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives that a man hit and threw her on the family room’s floor as she was getting home from work. He then used a sharp object, police say, to force her into a bedroom where he sexually battered her.

“Moments later, the subject ransacked her bedroom, took some of her personal items and fled the area,” the sheriff’s office said Sunday in a news release.

Following an investigation, Doll was arrested Friday and taken to jail. His attorney information wasn’t available Monday morning.