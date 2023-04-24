Man arrested at Miami Twp. McDonald’s; Allegedly claimed to be armed, resisted arrest

A man was arrested at a Miami Township McDonald’s after police said he claimed to be armed and acted aggressively toward employees.

On Friday, Miami Township Officers were called to a disturbance at a business, according to the police department on social media.

Officers said they found a man inside the business, identified as William Snowden III, who was allegedly acting aggressively toward people inside the business and claiming to be armed.

>> Police: Area Smashburger employee in custody after argument leads to exchange of gunfire

Snowden is also accused of resisting arrest, according to police.

Jail records show Snowden’s arrest location as the McDonald’s located on Springboro Road and he is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of official business.

Snowden’s next day in court is set for May 18.



