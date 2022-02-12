Man arrested in Middletown Friday by U.S. Marshals, local law enforcement for 2016 charges

One man was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday in Middletown with assistance from local law enforcement for charges including alleged murder from 2016.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshal Service, on Friday afternoon, law enforcement arrested Devon Cox in the 1700 block of South Breiel Boulevard without incident.

Cox was indicted and wanted by Fairborn police in 2019 on charges for an incident that occurred in November 2016. According to the release from the U.S. Marshals, the alleged charges include murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 reported that Cox had previously been identified by police as a suspect in the killing of Jarrell Plummer in 2016, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Cox now awaits his court appearance for the charges against him, said U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshal's Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team was assisted in the arrest of Cox by Xenia, Fairborn and Middletown Police Departments, as well as the Green County's Prosecutor's Office and the Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement Drug Task Force.

