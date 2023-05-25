A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in midtown Ventura after an alleged attempted assault, authorities said.

The Ventura Police Department said officers were called about 8:15 a.m. to the 200 block of South Dunning Street on a report of an assault.

Police said they found a 75-year-old woman who reported an attempted assault and the suspect fled the area.

Through their investigation, police said they learned the woman had been gardening in her front yard when the man approached from behind and watched her for several minutes. He then dropped his pants, grabbed the woman and tried to drag her toward a secluded area, police said.

When the woman yelled, neighbors assisted her, and the man fled in the direction of the Pacific View Mall.

Cmdr. Ryan Weeks said Thursday morning, officers used video camera from the neighborhood to help with their investigation.

Officers later found the man who police said is homeless. He was arrested and booked into Ventura Count Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor elder abuse and multiple felony offenses, including kidnapping, assault to commit other crimes, namely rape and indecent exposure, according to jail records.

He is being held on $1 million bail. He is set to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Friday at 1:30 p.m., records show.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man arrested in midtown Ventura after alleged assault