Man arrested for Midvale assault, women charged for fighting in Dover

A 50-year-old man was jailed on charges of assault and domestic violence after an incident on Barnhill Road in Midvale on Sunday morning. He threw items at a woman in the home, causing a small cut to her cheek, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. He was the subject of a Holmes County warrant.

Dover police charged three women with disorderly conduct for fighting at Moran's, 123 N. Tuscarawas Ave., on Saturday.

Rainbow Party Rentals, 318 E. Fourth St., Dover, was the site of a vending machine break-in Saturday. Dover police were given the name of a suspect.

Two bolts were cut from a vehicle's manifold in an attempted catalytic converter theft in the 100 block of E. Ohio Avenue, Dover, according to a report filed Monday.

Two front windows of a Dodge Ram pickup truck were broken in the 400 block of Second Drive NE in New Philadelphia on Sunday.

A New Philadelphia woman told police that a suspicious man offered to shovel her sidewalks on Chauncey Avenue NW for pay on Sunday night. He said he needed money because his car had broken down nearby. She initially declined his offer, but he persisted. After she left her home to get cash, he tried to enter her home through the door.

