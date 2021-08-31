Man arrested in Milton gun incident

Aug. 31—MILTON — A Fort Atkinson man faces felony charges after he shot into the back seat of a car on Friday night, police said.

Nathan B. Baumeister, 25, was charged in Rock County Court on Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, using a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct while armed.

Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said Baumeister was pushing a car on Parkview Drive when the incident occurred.

Baumeister had come to the aid of a family member whose car became disabled, police said in a news release.

As Baumeister pushed, the driver of the car was afraid she would run into the rear of the truck that Baumeister arrived in, so she braked.

"Baumeister became angry, walked to the driver's side of the car and pulled a handgun from his waistband," the release states. "He initially pointed the gun at the driver, then moved the gun to his right, and shot one round into the back seat of the car. He told investigating officers that he did so out of frustration and didn't intend to hurt anyone."

Police and sheriff's deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. after the county 911 center received numerous calls. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, but Baumeister was taken into custody quietly, Marquardt said.

Baumeister made his initial court appearance Monday, when he was released on a signature bond and was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and possess no firearm while his case is pending.