Man arrested after missing Georgetown teen found in western Indiana

Mar. 9—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Police in western Indiana arrested a man after a missing Georgetown teen was found in the town of Attica on Wednesday evening.

According to the Attica Police Department, 18-year-old Terry Ross was arrested without incident by police while he was walking in the town on Wednesday.

Police charged him with contributing to the delinquency of minor under the age of 16.

Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush told the News and Tribune earlier on Wednesday that Ross was a person of interest in the case.

A Silver Alert was issued for 14-year-old Emily Barger of Georgetown on Tuesday and police said the believed at the time that she was in "extreme danger."