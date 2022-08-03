COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after police said he took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky.

Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police.

The charges stem from a missing person investigation that started in Mississippi.

Police say the 13-year-old left her home in Ridgeland, Mississippi, with an unknown man on June 26.

Thanks to the teen’s cell phone, Mississippi detectives were able to track her location to Covington, police said.

That’s when the Covington Police Department was called to help, officials said.

The belief, according to police, is that Velasquez-Perez brought the girl to Northern Kentucky because he has family in the area.

Covington police said they found Velasquez-Perez at a home on 15th Street.

The 19-year-old admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old, according to police. Investigators did not say how or when Velasquez-Perez and the teen started communicating.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY