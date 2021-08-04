Man arrested in mistaken identity case locked in Hawaii mental health hospital for two years

Maya Yang
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

A homeless man wrongly arrested for a crime committed by someone else and locked up in a mental health hospital for nearly three years was quietly released, recent court documents in Hawaii show.

In a court petition filed on Monday night, the Hawaii Innocence Project asked a judge to rescind Joshua Spriestersbach’s arrest and correct his records. The court filings detail Spriestersbach’s plight, which started when he fell asleep on a sidewalk while waiting for food outside a Honolulu shelter in 2017.

When a police officer woke him up, Spriestersbach thought he was being arrested for the city’s ban on sitting or lying down on public sidewalks. In reality, the officer mistook him for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who had an outstanding warrant from a 2006 arrest for drug crimes.

According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, Spriestersbach and Castleberry had never met and Spriestersbach had never claimed to be Castleberry.

Spriestersbach’s lawyers argue that the mixup could have been avoided if police had simply compared the two men’s fingerprints and photographs. Instead, Hawaii officials locked Spriestersbach in the Hawaii State Hospital for nearly three years and forced him to take psychiatric drugs. In January 2020, officials realized their mistake and quietly released him, with 50 cents to his name.

“The more Mr. Spriestersbach vocalized his innocence by asserting that he is not Mr Castleberry, the more he was declared delusional and psychotic by the HSH staff and doctors and heavily medicated,” the petition said. “No one would believe him or take any meaningful steps to verify his identity and determine that Mr. Spriestersbach was telling the truth – he was not Mr Castleberry,” it added.

For two years and eight months, hospital staff and Spriestersbach’s own public defenders refused to believe him, until a hospital psychiatrist finally listened. According to the court document, all it took were a few Google searches and phone calls to confirm that he was on another island when Castleberry was initially arrested.

The real Castleberry has been incarcerated in an Alaska prison since 2016.

The Hawaii Innocence Project criticized the police, state public defender’s office, state attorney general and the state hospital, stating that all parties “share in the blame for this gross miscarriage of justice”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman shot dead in front of her six-year-old daughter in suspected case of mistaken identity

    Police called attack a ‘senseless act of violence’

  • Former officers charged in George Floyd's death petition judge for trial separate from Chauvin

    The three former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to the death of George Floyd petitioned a judge on Tuesday to separate their trials from proceedings related to Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder.

  • Pandemic travel bans divide loved ones across borders

    Quintin Sweat and Renée Harrison live only 15 minutes apart by car, with the U.S.-Canada border between them. Travel restrictions mean Harrison must drive four hours from her Windsor, Ontario home to the Toronto airport in order to fly to Detroit where Sweat lives. For Sweat, it means a mandated two-week stay in Canada.

  • U.S. to outfit border agents with body cameras in major oversight move

    The United States will require thousands of border agents to wear body cameras, according to two officials and government documents, a major operational change that could increase oversight of agents and also help capture criminal activity. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have called on border patrol to use the cameras to improve accountability in the wake of several high-profile fatal shootings by law enforcement over the past decade. Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, stressed that agents should have access to the footage, including when an agent is accused of wrongdoing.

  • ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series to Premiere September 2022 on Amazon Prime | RS News 8/3/21

    According to a release from Amazon Prime Video, filming for the currently untitled series wrapped in New Zealand on Monday. It marks the first major adaptation of Tolkien’s books since the Peter Jackson franchise starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and later Martin Freeman in The Hobbit prequel films. Get the full story at: http://www.rollingstone.com/

  • Rwanda sends 300 troops for UN mission in C.Africa

    Rwandahas sent 300 troops to reinforce United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, where they will help protect a key highway supplying the capital, the UN said.

  • AP Top Stories August 4 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday August 4th: California wildfire forces new evacuations; Biden has strong words for GOP Governors resisting coronavirus rules; New eviction moratorium issued; Missouri Gov. pardons couple who pointed guns at protesters.

  • Former President Obama scales back birthday bash amid COVID

    Former Democratic U.S. President Barack Obama has scaled back plans to celebrate his 60th birthday this weekend, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, citing the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. The outdoor event has been in the works for months, planned in line with public health guidelines and COVID safeguards, Obama spokeswoman Hannah Hankins said. "Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," Hankins said in a statement.

  • Olympic medalist Raven Saunders mourns death of mother

    After becoming a success story of the Tokyo Olympics, shot putter Raven Saunders was immediately thrust into mourning. Her mother, […] The post Olympic medalist Raven Saunders mourns death of mother appeared first on TheGrio.

  • How Tesla, Reinvented Schools & Robotics Set Reno Up to Weather COVID Recession

    This time is different. For many high earners, those at the top of the K, COVID’s roiling effect on the economy was a blip. They may be working remotely, but they’re working. They are not, however, spending money the way they did before COVID-19, on restaurant meals, growlers, travel, mani-pedis, Uber rides — services their […]

  • In 'new approach', NYC mandates vaccine for indoor activities

    The announcement is the latest in a string of initiatives aimed at encouraging more residents to get vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads in the nation's most populous city. "We know this is what's going to turn the tide," de Blasio told a news conference.

  • Hayashi's 3 lifts Japan into semis, ousting Belgium 86-85

    Japan coach Tom Hovasse apologized to Belgium for letting his emotions get the best of him after the exciting end to their quarterfinals matchup in the women's basketball tournament. Saki Hayashi hit a 3-pointer with 15.2 seconds left, and Japan advanced to the semifinals, edging Olympic newcomer Belgium 86-85 Wednesday after the Belgian Cats missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

  • Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after sexual harassment report

    New York's attorney general released a report Tuesday substantiating allegations from 11 women against Cuomo.

  • COVID-19 pandemic, politically divided country fuel increase in SC child suicides

    Therapists see children seeking counseling services in school and calling suicide hotlines at younger ages.

  • Tampa teen phenom Erriyon Knighton eyes gold in Tokyo

    A 17-year-old fleet-footed phenom from Florida had quite the morning yesterday — well, evening in Tokyo — if you hadn’t heard. Driving the news: Erriyon Knighton, a rising senior at Hillsborough High and the youngest Olympian to race for the U.S. in 57 years, secured a spot in today’s 200-meter final by coasting to victory with a semifinal time of 20.02 seconds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn doing so, he became the youngest

  • As Delta surges, U.S. military braces for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

    During his last days before dying from COVID-19, 26-year-old Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Myers played a breathing game with himself at a Florida hospital to see how high he could get his oxygen levels. With the Delta variant surging, the Pentagon appears poised to do something it has not so far - mandate vaccinations to safeguard against COVID-19. The U.S. military says around half the U.S. armed forces are already fully vaccinated, a number that climbs significantly when counting only active duty troops and excluding National Guard and reserve members.

  • Katie Thurston Seemingly Accuses Greg Grippo of “Gaslighting” Her After He Exits The Bachelorette

    Katie Thurston signed off from live-tweeting the August 2 episode of The Bachelorette, but not before subtly shading her latest cast-off from the show, Greg Grippo, in an Instagram Story.

  • Tough loss to Spain turns into a teaching moment for U.S. men's water polo

    The U.S. men's water polo team is in position to improve on their 10th-place finish at the Rio Olympics, but the team still isn't where it wants to be.

  • This video of Logan Thomas winning a jump ball against William Jackson III rules

    William Jackson III is a terrific cornerback, but on this play, Logan Thomas clearly got the better of him.

  • Andrew Cuomo report exposes the flaw in NFL’s handling of Washington Football Team investigation

    The NFL expertly handled the announcement of the punishment imposed on the Washington Football Team and owner Daniel Snyder, tucking the bad news into the late afternoon hours of the Thursday that preceded what ultimately was, for many, a four-day Fourth of July weekend. As a result, the league’s bizarre decision to not request a [more]