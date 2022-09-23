Man arrested in Modesto’s ninth homicide of the year; second victim in critical condition

A man who was detained at the scene of a double shooting on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue Thursday has been arrested for the incident that left one man dead and another in serious condition.

The shooting occurred on the north side of the parking lot of the Pep Boys at McHenry and Orangeberg just before noon, according to Modesto Police.

One of the victims, who was shot multiple times, died at the scene while another went to nearby Doctors Medical Center and underwent surgery. He remains in serious condition, according to a press release.

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting on McHenry Avenue Thursday, Sept. 23, 2022. Erin Tracy

The suspect, 24-year-old Thijay Juarez of Modesto, remained at the scene. He was detained and ultimately arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm and committing a crime while on bail.

Information was not immediately available Friday morning about what Juarez was on bail for or what motivated the attack.

At least one of the victims appeared to be transient. He was killed near an assortment of belongings stored in several carts. Neither victim’s name has been released.

This was Modesto’s ninth homicide of the year. There were eight homicides in the city at the same time last year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Aaron Caldera at CalderaA@ModestoPD.com.