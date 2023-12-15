Man arrested in Modesto on suspicion of stalking, making threats against Mayor Sue Zwahlen

William Clifford Jr., 53, was arrested by the Modesto Police Department on suspicion of threatening, stalking and harassment directed toward Mayor Sue Zwahlen, according to officials.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office confirmed the charges were related to Facebook posts and direct communications via phone and email. Zwahlen confirmed the public official mentioned in the charges was her on Friday.

Further details of the accusations against Clifford Jr. are unknown. Clifford is expected to be arraigned at the Stanislaus County Courthouse on Tuesday.