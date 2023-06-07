Man arrested Monday after car chase

Jun. 7—A Florida man pulled over Monday for using his cellphone while driving sped away from a Georgia State Trooper at his window and led law enforcement on a short high speed chase that ended with a PIT maneuver.

Glynn County Sheriff's officials are now trying to determine why the man attempted to flee.

Hung Tuan Nguyen, 32, of Sarasota, Florida, was stopped by a trooper Monday shortly before 2 p.m. for allegedly using a wireless device while driving. The stop seemed to be routine, until Nguyen allegedly rolled up his window sped away from the trooper.

Troopers and local law enforcement chased the Toyota Rav4 up Golden Isles Parkway as it weaved in out of trees in the median. A trooper eventually stopped the vehicle with a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver on Canal Road in front of Sam's Club.

Nguyen was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a wireless device, improper driving, improper U-turn, willful obstruction of law enforcement, reckless driving, crossing a median, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and not obeying traffic signals.

Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales said it is unclear why Nguyen fled the traffic stop. Nguyen has no prior record and his only alleged offense was using a cellphone while driving, he said.

Morales is working to figure out why Nguyen fled to determine if there are any special circumstances to consider while he is in Glynn County jail.