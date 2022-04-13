Man arrested for Monday shooting in Hamilton

Apr. 13—An arrest has been made in the Monday shooting of a man who drove himself to the Hamilton police station.

Dimitri Hubbard, 41, of Wilson Street, was charged with felonious assault Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting 51-year-old Thomas L. Cooley while he was in his car.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.

They found Cooley behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, said Burkhart and the police report.

"He said he was shot somewhere around Wilson (Street)," Burkhardt said.

Cooley was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been released.