Man arrested month after incident of allegedly fleeing police

Jul. 1—A Meadville man who allegedly fled police on foot after being pulled over for apparently driving a vehicle with studded tires in late May is in Crawford County jail after being arrested a month later.

William D. Shoup, 29, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.

Shoup was pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville on May 30 after a trooper parked at a Rogers Ferry Road business heard him drive by at about 10:15 p.m. in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix that was equipped with studded tires, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Shoup, who turned onto Asbury Manor East and stopped there, exited the vehicle without being told to do so and asked to leave, according to police. The trooper, aware that Shoup faced an active arrest warrant for an unrelated incident, told him he was not free to leave and radioed for assistance with field sobriety tests. As he did so, according to the affidavit, Shoup began to run away despite orders from police to stop.

The trooper's foot pursuit was quickly discontinued due to the presence of a passenger in Shoup's vehicle. The 29-year-old passenger, Shannon R. Vinroe, of Andover, Ohio, was subsequently charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and is scheduled to appear before Pendolino for a preliminary hearing Aug. 11.

Multiple state troopers assisted by Meadville Police Department officers were unable to locate Shoup after he fled.

Shoup faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and displaying a fraudulent inspection sticker. He also faces summary charges for driving on a suspended license, improper use of studded tires, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate, operating a vehicle without the required insurance, and failure to use a safety belt.

Shoup was assigned bail of $5,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 14 before Pendolino.

