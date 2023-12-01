Man arrested months after spray painting racist graffiti on Solano County saloon

Months after a saloon was vandalized with racist images and slurs in Solano County, officials said they arrested a person in connection. Brendan Moore, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on vandalism charges that are also related to hate speech, the Solano County Sheriff's Office. Spray painted on the walls of Thompson's Corner Saloon in unincorporated Fairfield were red swastikas and racial slurs, according to both the sheriff's office and Joey Della Zoppa, owner of the saloon.

