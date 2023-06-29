Man arrested more than 20 times arrested again after drug bust at home, Atlanta police say
A 36-year-old man who has been arrested more than 20 times was arrested once again after officers executed a search warrant at a home.
On Monday afternoon police responded to a home on Moreland Drive in reference to a search warrant.
A video showed police knocking on the door of 36-year-old Cordero Brewster.
Police said Brewster had been arrested more than 20 times in Georgia.
During the search, officers said they recovered the following items:
• 522 grams of powder cocaine
• 80 grams of crack cocaine
• 490 grams of MDMA
• 792 grams of methamphetamine
• 92 grams of blue M30 Pills (suspected fentanyl)
• 1,376 grams of marijuana
• Ghost gun (.223 caliber rifle)
• Smith & Wesson M&P Shield
• $1,019
Brewster was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, trafficking methamphetaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
