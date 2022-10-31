A Man Has Been Arrested More Than Five Years After The Delphi Murders Of Two Girls

In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, Indiana State Police provides the latest details of the investigation into the murders of teenage girls Liberty German, left, and Abigail Williams in Delphi, Indiana. J. Kyle Keener / AP

More than five years after two girls were killed in the small town of Delphi, Indiana, a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Richard Allen was arrested Friday, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced in an emotional press conference on Monday. Allen is accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German and 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams, who disappeared after being dropped off at a trailhead on Feb. 13, 2017. After a massive search in the town of about 3,000 people, their bodies were found in a wooded area nearly 24 hours later.

Richard Allen Indiana State Police

Allen has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond. A trial date has been set for March 20, 2023.

Indiana State Police’s announcement on Friday that they’d have an “update” on the case Monday sparked a frenzy in the true crime community. Police refused to elaborate, but local NBC affiliate WTHR reported later that day that investigators would announce an arrest and identified the man in custody as Richard Allen, citing police sources.

Amateur sleuths and local residents who had been following the case intently for the past five years spent the weekend posting a slew of information and speculation about Allen. Many were incredulous that no one had identified him despite his resemblance to a police sketch and video of the suspect.

Video of the suspect had been key evidence that police and investigators pored over for years. The girls’ last known location alive was a bridge where Libby had shared two photos on Snapchat. Police would later reveal that Libby had also recorded video of the suspect walking toward the girls on the bridge. Days later, investigators released two grainy stills of the suspect from video captured by Libby, along with eerie audio of a man saying "down the hill."

People reported on Feb. 27, 2017, “After reviewing evidence, [Carroll County Sheriff Tobe] Leazenby says it appears the girls initially took pictures for fun but later became uncomfortable and recorded the video as a way of ensuring evidence.”

Story continues

Five months later, in July 2017, police released a composite sketch of the suspect that would become ubiquitous — for years, it could be seen plastered in storefronts throughout Delphi, in news stories about the girls’ killings, and on tens of thousands of social media posts and online message boards like Reddit. It was described as "an artist's composite of the information" collected by investigators from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Additional audio was later shared with the victims’ families, police said, which included Libby and Abby chatting about "stuff girls talk about" — and in which they also mention the man.

Police have been famously tight-lipped about the investigation from the outset, refusing to reveal how the girls died and sharing very few details about the crime scene. At a news conference in April 2019, however, investigators played chilling video of the suspect approaching the girls on the bridge, along with a longer audio clip of him saying, “Guys…down the hill.” The inclusion of “guys” added significant context to the clip, as it further bolstered speculation that he was ordering them to walk to a more secluded area where he would kill them. At least one tabloid described it as a “death march.”

Indiana State Police also in 2019 released a second composite sketch, which was markedly different from the first. In fact, police said the sketches were of two different men, and that the original depicted a 40- to 50-year-old “person of interest” who was no longer considered a suspect. The man in the second sketch is much younger — in his 20s to late 30s, police said.

In May 2022, the Murder Sheet podcast obtained a copy of a March 2017 FBI warrant to search the home and property of the man who owned the land where the girls’ bodies were found. The FBI agent’s affidavit for the warrant, which was also posted by the local News & Review, includes details not previously shared with the public by investigators. For example, the affidavit states that “a large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene,” but the girls “had no visible signs of a struggle or a fight.” Furthermore, the affidavit says that the killer may have taken a “souvenir,” saying, “It was also discovered that the [redacted] of one of the victim’s was missing from the crime scene while the rest of their clothing was recovered. It also appeared the girls bodies were moved and staged.”

While the FBI agent identified the landowner, Ron Logan, as a suspect in the girls’ deaths, he was never arrested and died earlier this year. Meanwhile, another man connected to the case is in jail awaiting trial on 30 counts of child exploitation, possession of child sexual abuse images, and obstruction of justice. In a probable cause affidavit, police said the man, Kegan Kline, admitted to creating a fake online profile, "anthony_shots," to meet underage girls and receive explicit photos. According to a leaked transcript of a police interview with Kline, the account communicated with Libby before her death. Despite the connection, he has not been named as a suspect in the killings.

The reward for information leading to the identification of the girls’ killer topped $325,000 as of spring 2021.

“We believe you are hiding in plain sight,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at the April 2019 news conference, directly addressing the suspect. “For more than two years, you never thought we would shift gears to a different investigative strategy, but we have.”