Man arrested after mother and daughter die in Austell house fire

A mother and daughter and several of their animals died after a man set fire to their Marietta home over the weekend.

Cobb County police said they responded to reports of a fire around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Janet Lane in Austell on March 12.

Firefighters went inside the burning home and found Michele LaCroix, 74, and Andrea Nall, 52, inside. They were both taken to the hospital, where they died.

Multiple animals were found dead inside the home.

Police said Robert Colt Smith, of Mableton, was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Smith has been charged with two counts of murder during the commission of a felony, two counts of second-degree arson, first-degree arson, aggravated cruelty to animals, felony aggravated assault and two counts of felony aggravated battery.