Man arrested for motor vehicle theft and other reports
Dec. 8—Police arrested Jose Luis Garcia, 22, for motor vehicle theft after receiving a report at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was stolen from Kwik Trip, 906 W. Front St.
Medication reported stolen
Police received a report of medication that was stolen at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at 2209 Margaretha Ave.
Handguns stolen from vehicle
Two handguns were reported stolen out of a vehicle at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 1216 Cedar Ave. The theft occurred sometime within the last month.
Juveniles cited at high school
Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
A juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.
Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.
Theft by fraud reported
Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 9:08 a.m. Monday at 510 S. Center Ave. in Glenville.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies arrested Rome Christopher Thomas Hayes, 38, on a Blue Earth County warrant after receiving a loitering complaint at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday a 79309 I-90.
Scam reported
Deputies received a report of a person who was scammed out of $130 for a bearded dragon on the internet at 748 Main St. in Emmons.
Warrant served
A warrant was served on Tavares Aaron Walker, 38, at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Burglary reported
A front door was reported kicked in at 83970 130th St. in Glenville. A TV and .22 caliber rifle were taken.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Deputies arrested Spencer Troy Sternhagen, 33, on an arrest and detain hold at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday at 217 Concord St. in Emmons.
1 injured in crash
One person was transported by ambulance to the emergency room after a crash at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday at 72015 315th St. in Hartland.