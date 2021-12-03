Man arrested in Mower County for Stewartville stabbing

Dec. 3—STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville man is hospitalized and another man is arrested for allegedly stabbing him in the face and arm Thursday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 2 p.m. Thursday to an apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street for a report of a possible assault. Deputies learned that a 42-year-old man who lived at the apartment had been taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

A deputy arrived at the apartment and found blood outside of the residence. At the same time, investigators went to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys where the man was taken for treatment.

Investigators were unable to speak with him because he was intubated to help with his breathing because his condition deteriorated after his arrived at the hospital, Rossman said. The man had a stab wound on his face and one on an arm.

Due to the nature of his injuries, which were believed to be life threatening, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to assist the sheriff's office with its investigation.

Through witness statements, investigators identified the suspect as 20-year-old Cole Thomas Thielen. Thielen and the 42-year-old man were acquaintances, according to Rossman.

It is believed that there was some sort of confrontation between Thielen and the man before the stabbing occurred.

Thielen was not at the apartment when deputies arrived, but was found by Mower County deputies about 12:30 a.m. Friday at a rural Grand Meadow residence.

Thielen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He is not expected to be arraigned on charges in Olmsted County District Court until Monday.