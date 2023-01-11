Man arrested after MPD traffic stop dies, TBI says

A 29-year-old man who was arrested after a traffic stop Saturday in Memphis has died, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

About 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7, officers performed a traffic stop on East Raines and Ross roads, in Hickory Ridge, police said.

RELATED: TBI investigating “use of force” during MPD traffic stop that sent driver to hospital

As police approached the vehicle, the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, the driver was arrested, police said.

Police said after being captured, that the driver complained of having shortness of breath.

An MFD ambulance made the scene and took the driver to St Francis Hospital in critical condition.

TBI announced that it was conducting a use-of-force investigation, adding that the officers involved were relived of their duties.

TBI said Tuesday that the man, identified as Tyre D. Nichols, arrested in the traffic stop had died after succumbing to his injuries.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



