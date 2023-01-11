Man arrested in MPD traffic stop dies, TBI still investigating 'use of force' in arrest

Breaking news Memphis

The man whose arrest is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of "use of force" by Memphis Police officers has died, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy confirmed to The Commercial Appeal Tuesday evening.

Tyre DeAndre Nichols, 29 at the time of his death, was taken to the hospital Saturday night after officers from the Memphis Police Department say they made an 8:30 p.m. traffic stop for reckless driving.

The cause of Nichols' death was not confirmed Tuesday, with Mulroy citing the active TBI investigation. TBI also confirmed Nichols' death in a Twitter statement.

"Today, the individual involved in the use-of-force incident with officers from the Memphis Police Department on Saturday, Tyre D. Nichols of Memphis, succumbed to his injuries," the TBI statement read. "This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

According to police, the person ran away after "a confrontation occurred." MPD did not give additional details about the confrontation.

Nichols was eventually caught after officers say they pursued him. According to MPD, another confrontation occurred at the point of his arrest.

"Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene," MPD said in a statement.

Nichols was taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition. Mulroy asked TBI to investigate the "use of force" allegation Sunday.

MPD declined to respond when asked Sunday morning if the incident led to a report for excessive force by an officer. The officers involved have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office referred The Commercial Appeal to TBI when asked to clarify the circumstances of the investigation Sunday, later elaborating that "(District Attorney Gen. Steve) Mulroy called in the TBI because of the severity of injuries to the suspect."

TBI released a statement about the incident Sunday afternoon, stating "special agents are conducting a use-of-force investigation surrounding the arrest." The agency did not have a press conference Sunday, nor has one been hosted since the statement.

This is the second TBI investigation in Shelby County since the start of the year. The agency was called in earlier this month to investigate Collierville police for shooting at teens during an attempted arrest. Nobody was reported as being hurt in that shooting.

Four TBI investigations were launched into the Memphis Police Department in December 2022 after officers fired their weapons. Three of them resulted in deaths.

