Man arrested on multiple burglary charges

Jul. 23—A Henderson man was charged Monday in connection with several home burglaries that occurred in Owensboro and Daviess County.

Owensboro Police Department reports say OPD and the Daviess County Sheriff's Department investigated several home burglaries that occurred within the last two months.

Reports say James R. Kanipe, 53, of Henderson was identified as a suspect, and that he was taken into custody Monday by OPD patrol officers. Reports say over $16,000 in property was taken in the burglaries.

Kanipe was charged with four counts of second-degree burglary. Kanipe also was served three warrants for failure to appear in court. Daviess County Detention Center records say Kanipe has a previous history of arrests in Daviess County on charges such as first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree fleeing/evading police, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor theft by deception.

Kanipe was being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.

