Man arrested on multiple charges, is wanted for questioning in disappearance of 12-year-old daughter

A Clayton County man who was arrested on multiple charges is also wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his 12-year-old step-daughter.

Sandrick Dozier was wanted on charges of felony violation of probation for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, strangulation, reckless driving, reckless conduct and hit-and-run.

He is also wanted for questioning about the whereabouts of his missing step-daughter, 12-year-old Katorah Lee.

Lee is described as 5′5″ and 130 pounds. She is from Lovejoy.

Family members said on social media that Lee hasn’t been seen for at least a week.