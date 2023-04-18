Man arrested on multiple charges, is wanted for questioning in disappearance of 12-year-old daughter
A Clayton County man who was arrested on multiple charges is also wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his 12-year-old step-daughter.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Sandrick Dozier was wanted on charges of felony violation of probation for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, strangulation, reckless driving, reckless conduct and hit-and-run.
TRENDING STORIES:
2 dead in ‘catastrophic series’ of I-75 crashes after woman pulled over to check flat tire
Prominent Atlanta church leader Dr. Charles Stanley dies at 90
Remains of 1 of 2 missing businessmen from East Point identified after 2 bodies found
He is also wanted for questioning about the whereabouts of his missing step-daughter, 12-year-old Katorah Lee.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Lee is described as 5′5″ and 130 pounds. She is from Lovejoy.
Family members said on social media that Lee hasn’t been seen for at least a week.