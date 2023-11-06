Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Mentor

Nov. 6—A passenger in a car stopped for an equipment violation by Mentor Police was arrested after police found he was in possession of large amounts of various drugs.

According to a memo to Mentor City Council, on Nov. 1, police arrested Christopher Foster for third-degree felony cocaine trafficking, fifth-degree felony heroin trafficking, first-degree felony trafficking of Schedule 1 and 2 Drugs, fifth-degree felony trafficking of Schedule 3 and 4 Drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.

Mentor K-9 Achilles alerted on the vehicle.