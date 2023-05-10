Man arrested after multiple fires set in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police car

A man was arrested after he allegedly set multiple fires in downtown Phoenix early on Monday, according to Phoenix police.

Police said the man was seen by other people leaving a building on fire on 1st and Jackson streets just after 5 a.m. As officers went there they saw smaller fires around the area, police said.

Firefighters were also dispatched to the location and found a trash fire outside the three-story building. The flames extended into a commercial leather working shop and paired storage facility in the building, Phoenix Fire said.

According to Cpt. Scott Douglas with the fire department, firefighters entered the building and put out the fire. No people were injured, Douglas said.

Police said the man was found near 1st Avenue and Lincoln Street with cuts on his arm and holding a sharp object to his wrist. Officers commanded him to drop the object but he did not comply, police said.

The man dropped the sharp object after police used "less-lethal tools" on him. Officers then detained him and took him to a hospital to be treated for the injuries police said he had inflicted on his arm.

Detectives were investigating the fires in the area. No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested suspected of setting multiple fires in downtown Phoenix