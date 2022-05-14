Man arrested for multiple parole violations after evading police

May 14—Manuel Huerta, 19, was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing police with the aid of K9 Nico of of the Hanford Police department, according to officials.

On May 12 at around 5:40 p.m., a Hanford officer working patrol saw a vehicle traveling above the speed limit southbound on N. Douty Street heading toward Grangeville Boulevard. The vehicle reportedly did not stop at the stoplight while turning onto Grangeville Boulevard.

The officer pursued and called in the license plate, confirming the car was stolen. The driver, later identified as Huerta, abandoned the car and ran south. Huerta entered multiple backyards as he fled and hid, resulting in the need to utilize K9 Nico to locate him.

Upon K9 Nico's approach, Huerta gave up, complying with all commands. Huerta reportedly admitted to being the driver of the stolen vehicle and running from the police. Huerta is on parole with an outstanding warrant for arrest and was booked into Kings County Jail.