Man arrested for multiple robberies in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and agents from the FBI said they arrested a man for several robberies at businesses in Northwest D.C.

The robberies spanned from August 2023 to January 2024. 30-year-old Roberto McBean, of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged with the following on Jan. 26:

Armed Robbery (Hammer) : On Aug. 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the suspect entered a business and approached an employee in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Ave., Northwest. The suspect brandished a hammer and demanded the employee to open the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the cash register and then fled.

Armed Robbery (Knife) : On Aug. 31, 2023, at approximately 2:16 p.m., the suspect entered a business and approached an employee in the 2700 block of P St., Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the employee to open the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the cash register and then fled.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Nov. 23, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th St., Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register and then fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Dec. 8, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1600 Block of Wisconsin Ave., Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register and then fled the scene.

Robbery (Fear) : On Dec.16, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th St., Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect had his hand in his pocket as though he had a weapon and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register and then fled the scene.

Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Dec. 20, 2023, at approximately 8:19 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2700 Block of P St., Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee acted as though they could not access the register and the suspect fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Jan. 4, 2024, at approximately 3:03 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 3000 Block of Q St., Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect did not receive any money because the establishment is cashless. The suspect took property from the store and fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Jan. 5, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th St., Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from the cash register. The suspect also took property from the store as he fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Jan. 8, 2024, at approximately 6:06 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th St., Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from the cash register then fled the scene.

