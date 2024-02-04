Man arrested in multiple stabbings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man in multiple stabbings and an additional incident, one of which left a man dead, according to Metro police.

Cornelius Williams, 33, faces charges of open murder, two counts of attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon, records showed.

Cornelius Williams, 33 (LVMPD)

On Feb. 3 around 12:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of East Twain Avenue near Paradise Road.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent stab wound inside of an apartment.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim went to a nearby store and when he returned to his home, he had a stab wound. He collapsed inside of his apartment and a family member called 911, police said.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived however, detectives were able to identify Williams as the suspect.

Detectives were also able to connect Williams to two separate stabbings that occurred on Feb. 3 and another incident that occurred on Jan. 21.

