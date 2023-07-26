MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man arrested two years ago in a "peeping Tom" investigation has pleaded guilty to a related count of burglary.

The August 2021 arrest of Kyhler Richard Koger came after surveillance video that showed him peering into windows at a southside home was posted on Facebook.

Koger also acknowledged stealing an ashtray from the West Eighth Street home, according to Muncie police.

He at first said he had returned to the scene with the intent of stealing more items, but then admitted he "went back to see (a) female again."

Koger, now 21 and listed at a Dunkirk address, in recent weeks struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to burglary, a Level 4 felony that carried up to 12 years in prison. However, the deal placed a four-year cap on the executed portion of his sentence.

Two other related charges — theft and voyeurism — were dismissed.

Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf this week imposed a six-year sentence — three years of incarceration followed by three years on probation.

The judge ruled Koger could serve that sentence on electronic home detention.

In other crime news:

Intimidation: A Delaware County woman was charged this week in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of intimidation.

Jennifer L. Cameron, 36, was arrested July 14 after she allegedly threatened a former boyfriend and his wife at a home in Yorktown.

She reportedly sprayed the other woman with pepper spray and cut her on the left arm with a pocket knife.

Cameron continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $10,000 bond. An initial hearing in the case is set for Aug. 2.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man arrested in Muncie 'peeping Tom' case pleads guilty to burglary