Man Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Shooting Brother in Lebam

Sep. 13—A 32-year-old man has been arrested for murder and assault after allegedly fatal shooting his brother Sept. 10 in the state Route 6 community of Lebam west of Pe Ell, according to the Pacific County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies along with officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police departments responded to a 911 call in the 2400 block of state Route 6 at 5:33 p.m. Saturday.

The reporting party, later identified as Danielle Messer, reported her husband had been shot in the head by his brother, whom she identified as Gabriel Delgado.

The victim was identified as Andrew Delgado, 36.

Emergency responders located "what appeared to be an adult male lying in the front yard unresponsive as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. Medical aid confirmed that the male was deceased," according to a news release.

Gabriel Delgado remained at the scene and was detained without incident.

"While on scene, investigators learned that both Andrew and Gabriel Delgado had been working on a shed adjacent to the property," according to the sheriff's office. "The reporting party, Messer, had also been present. Both brothers had been drinking alcohol a majority of the day. At some point, the brothers got into an altercation and an argument ensued."

According to the sheriff's office, Gabriel Delgado entered the residence and retrieved a handgun from his mother's purse. His mother was also at the residence.

According to Messer and the mother, Gabriel Delgado walked out the rear door of the residence and started shooting toward the shed where Andrew Delgado and Messer were located.

"At some point, Messer was grazed by a bullet on her leg," according to the sheriff's office. "Both Messer and Andrew Delgado retreated to their vehicle and fled the scene. A suspected bullet hole was also discovered on the vehicle that they fled in. Investigators learned that a short time later, they returned to the residence and parked across the highway. Andrew Delgado exited the vehicle and started to walk into the front yard of the residence allegedly to retrieve his tools that he had left behind. Delgado's mother, identified as Rose Rascon, said that Gabriel fired three shots from inside the residence through the front window at his brother, Andrew Delgado, striking him in the head."

The crime scene was processed and evidence was collected, including the 9MM handgun in question as well as spent shell casings.

Gabriel Delgado was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.