Man arrested for murder after body found in burned car in Mililani

Mar. 13—UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Honolulu police arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the second degree this morning after officers found the body of a woman in a burning car in the parking lot of Mililani High School.

At about 6:40 a.m. witnesses saw a car fire and called 911. Officers responding to the call were told witnesses saw a man "opening and closing doors during the fire" before running away, according to police.

Witnesses followed the man until police arrived. Police were told he was carrying a "bladed type weapon." Officers detained the man and arrested him on suspicion of murder in the second degree.

After putting out the car fire, Honolulu firefighters found a woman's body in the burned vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Firefighters and paramedics responding to the scene of a burning car this morning in Mililani discovered a body within the vehicle.

After the fire was reported around 7 a.m. today, Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene on Meheula Parkway and found a body inside the burned car. The person was declared dead at the scene.

No further information on the identity of the victim was immediately available.

