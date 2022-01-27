Man arrested for murder and burglary in connection with death of 17-year-old girl in Buffalo

Buffalo police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and burglary in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl on Koons Avenue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories