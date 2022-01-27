Man arrested for murder and burglary in connection with death of 17-year-old girl in Buffalo
Buffalo police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and burglary in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl on Koons Avenue.
Buffalo police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and burglary in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl on Koons Avenue.
Anna MoneymakerOn Sept. 4, 2017, according to his confession letter, Joel Greenberg called his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz with some bad news.A teenager both men had paid to have sex with was underage, Greenberg claimed. Now, two sources tell The Daily Beast, a cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place.The witness, “Big Joe” Ellicott—Greenberg’s longtime best friend and an employee at the Seminole County tax offi
The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.
A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel
The family of an active mother of three who was allegedly refused the COVID-19 vaccine multiple times, is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaiser.
Exclusive: The suspect, who was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault charge in Hancock County, dropped the domestic violence victim off at a Coast hospital under guise of finding her help, records say. Here’s more.
The driver was run off the road minutes later by pursuing deputies.
When deputies headed to Whitaker's home to arrest him on charges of sexual conduct with a minor in 2020, he fled to the desert with a handgun.
A cell phone video shows Floyd L. Wallace Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, walking in front of a Cape Coral Fire Station carrying a black, zippered case.
An Australian man has pleaded guilty to abducting a 4-year-old girl, who was missing for 18 days before she was rescued. Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, admitted to the abduction of young Cleo Smith on Monday during a virtual appearance in court in Carnarvon, Australia, the Associated Press reports. He pleaded guilty to a charge of forcibly taking a child aged under 16. Kelly had kidnapped the child in the middle of the night from her family’s tent while they were camping the remote Blowholes Campsit
Camelback Resort released a statement on social media saying "We want to emphasize that Camelback Resort does not tolerate bias of any kind."
The 12-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when the woman approached, police said.
Relatives of Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, who was found with dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 12, say he was killed in a modern day lynching.
The charge against the four accused of killing Officer Fernando Arroyos casts a spotlight on Florencia-13.
“I knew he was a real scammer. I just knew he wasn’t going to scam me."
Victim tells police she was reluctant to report the incident, but friends convinced her that she should.
A 32-year-old woman told authorities that the 33-year-old man enjoyed the activities while high on methamphetamine; he pointed the finger at her, according to a criminal report.
We need to back the blue. But why wasn’t the police officer fired? [Opinion]
One of the three former police officers being tried on federal charges stemming from George Floyd's death plans to testify in his own defense, but legal experts said the decision announced this week by Thomas Lane's attorney is fraught with risk and might pressure the other defendants to do the same. Lane's lawyer, Earl Gray, said during his opening statement Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, that the 38-year-old former Minneapolis police officer plans to take the witness stand in the high-profile case. If Lane testifies, he will be the first former police officer involved in the 2020 fatal arrest to publicly speak of his role in the incident.
A man has been arrested after Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot and dead inside her burning home Sunday, officials said.
Advancements in DNA technology have helped sheriff’s officials identify a suspect in a decades-old murder case of an Apple Valley woman.