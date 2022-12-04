Man arrested on murder charge for fatal shooting in Maryvale hotel

Phoenix police car

A man has been charged in connection to a woman found fatally shot in a Maryvale hotel room.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, at about 3:50 p.m. officers were called in response to a dead body in a hotel room in the area near North 52nd Drive and West McDowell Road after a woman was found dead by a maintenance employee. There are five hotels located on North 52nd Drive near West McDowell Road.

As officers got to the scene, they found that the woman suffered from a critical gunshot wound. The following morning, officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez.

On Dec. 1, Jesus Aguirre was arrested and charged with first degree murder, according to Phoenix police. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested charged with fatal shooting of woman in Maryvale hotel