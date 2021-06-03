Man arrested on murder charge in Fort Worth shooting of Louisiana football player

Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

A 25-year-old man was arrested this week and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana football player in Fort Worth in November.

Tajuan Burnett was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police records. He is accused of killing Al Riles, 27, a former receiver with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, according to ESPN.

After the shooting on Nov. 7, the Fort Worth Police Department requested help from the U.S. Marshals North Texas Regional Fugitive Task Force to find Burnett. They believed Burnett was hiding in Louisiana.

Police found Burnett this week at an apartment in Fort Worth, according to a search warrant.

A GoFundMe created for Riles’ family described him as someone who “impacted every life he touched” and “had a smile that could light up a room.”

“We lost a friend, a brother, a daughter lost her father, and a mother lost her son,” the GoFundMe page said. “A life gone too soon! He accomplished so much but was determined to do so much more and that was taken from him.”

Riles’ mother, Diedre Riles, told the Daily Advertiser newspaper in Lafayette that her son and Burnett were friends, and they got into an argument before the shooting. The argument was not serious, she said, but her son was shot and killed over it.

Al Riles had been attending online culinary school while living in Texas, his mother told the Daily Advertiser.

Riles was found in the 4800 block of Great Divide Drive with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, floods – whatever your local risk, here's how to be more weather-ready

    Mark Poindexter puts a tarp on the damaged roof of his home in Gulf Breeze, Louisiana, on Aug. 29, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. AP Photo/Gerald HerbertThe approach of summer in the U.S. means that it’s time to be ready for hurricanes and wildfires. The incidence of weather and climate disasters is increasing in the U.S., a trend due partly to climate change but also to human decisions. Since the 1950s, population growth has increased significantly in Sun Belt states. Millions of pe

  • Virginia Tech football player charged with second-degree murder

    Officials said freshman linebacker Isimemen Etute and the 40-year-old victim were acquaintances.

  • H-E-B is (finally) coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with 2 new stores. Here’s where and when

    It’s the first move H-E-B has made into the metroplex.

  • Virginia Tech football player charged with 2nd-degree murder

    A freshman Virginia Tech football player has been charged with second-degree murder, authorities said. Officers responded to a building in Blacksburg, home to the university, on Tuesday night for a welfare check and found 40-year-old Jerry Smith dead, the Blacksburg Police Department said. Linebacker Isimemen Etute was identified as a person of interest and later charged with second-degree murder, police said.

  • Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute charged with second-degree murder

    Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute, 18, was charged with second-degree murder after the death of a Blacksburg resident. Detectives were then called to the scene to initiate a death investigation, later ruling the death a homicide. The investigation revealed that Smith and Etute were “acquaintances,” according to Blacksburg Police.

  • Stonewall urges employers to drop mother for 'parent who has given birth' to boost equality ranking

    Stonewall has advised organisations to replace the term mother with “parent who has given birth” to help boost their ranking on an equality leaderboard, The Telegraph can reveal. The controversial charity has advised employers wishing to be included on their Workplace Equality Index that they must remove all gendered language, and allow those who self-identify as a woman to use female toilets and changing rooms. The Ministry of Justice – which comes in fifth in the leadership board – has admitte

  • Mother and son identified as victims of Fort Worth murder-suicide that left 3 dead

    The son was celebrating his 17th birthday and recently graduated as valedictorian of his school, where his mother was a teacher, a GoFundMe for the family says.

  • Trooper invited woman back to his home in exchange for dropping DUI charge, SC cops say

    The 25-year-old also “hugged her and complimented her appearance,” investigators said.

  • Mueller and his top deputies will teach a law school class about their investigation into Trump and Russia

    Three senior members of Mueller's team will teach the class in the fall, and Mueller will participate as well, UVA School of Law announced.

  • Police: Los Angeles County firefighter shot and killed by colleague at fire station

    Police: Los Angeles County firefighter shot and killed by colleague at fire station

  • Name, image and likeness: Key figures to know as new laws change college landscape

    NCAA president Mark Emmert, Senator Maria Cantwell, UConn basketball player Paige Bueckers and Duke basketball player Paolo Banchero make the list.

  • 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Stephanie Beatriz pregnant with 1st child

    Congratulations are in order for actress Stephanie Beatriz, who announced Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with husband Brad Hoss. The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, 40, revealed the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump while leaning against Hoss. The happy couple gushed about becoming first-time parents with People, with Beatriz revealing what values she intends to instill in her child.

  • John Boyega departs Netflix's Rebel Ridge over 'family reasons'

    Filming had already begun on the action thriller.

  • Chief Michel Moore: Inequities in policing are a reflection of a racially biased society

    Police reform as taken hold, yet racial bias in criminal justice and elsewhere persists because of a societal problem, says LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

  • South Carolina couple likened to 'Bonnie and Clyde' eyed as suspects in fifth homicide

    Police in South Carolina confirm they are working with their counterparts in Memphis in a death investigation.

  • LGBT Mexican candidates run in key vote

    Gay, lesbian, and transgender candidates are running for office in Mexico's midterm election.Their cause?To upset politics as usual in the largely Roman Catholic, socially conservative Latin American country.Maria Clemente García Moreno wants to become the first trans woman in Mexican Congress."There would be discrimination just like there would be anywhere. And for that exact reason we want to go to Congress to combat it in all facets and show up with one voice, a representative voice for the sexual diversity for the trans community, to have a voice in the commissions, in parliamentary life, precisely to break that circle of discrimination."She's one of the 117 candidates identified as part of the LGBT community running for office in June. Public safety and tackling hate crime are among their key focus.117 LGBT people were killed in 2019, up almost a third from 2018 and the highest since 2015. That's according to data compiled by local advocacy group Letra S.This growth spurred activist Aurelien Guilabert to run for the capital's local congress."I am running because we are suffering one of the worst crises of violence. Crimes against diverse populations, hate crimes for questions of sexual orientation or gender, have gone up. And there doesn't exist to date a registry on the part of the authorities."Mexico's political parties were already required to nominate equal numbers of men and women.And new rules adopted by the national electoral institute INE last January added the obligation to nominate candidates from vulnerable groups, including the LGBT community.But for Roshell Terranova, a candidate for deputy from the Mexican Citizens' Movement, getting elected to Congress is just the beginning."Laws do not reform on their own. You have to lobby with other groups. You have to work to change people's thinking, including that of legislators because, let's not forget, there are ultra-right parties that use the shield of, 'it's for families,' to not grant us our rights. So I think it's going to be very interesting to be able to continue advancing with our rights from within.”

  • Fact check: Trump spent Memorial Day 2020 at commemorative ceremonies – not golfing

    Then-President Donald Trump attended Memorial Day commemorative services in 2020, despite images claiming otherwise.

  • Seacor Power oil boat to be pulled from sea after capsizing

    Authorities say they’re preparing to move a capsized oil industry boat from the site of its deadly April accident. A barge is at the site off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to help remove the lift boat Seacor Power and take it to another location as the investigation continues into how the vessel capsized, U.S. Coast Guard officials told WGNO-TV. Authorities said workers have already started to remove debris around the boat — the first step in pulling it from the water.

  • State trooper breaks K-9’s leg after dog makes mistake in training, Indiana police say

    The dog had surgery to repair its leg — but still might not be able to return to work.

  • Memorial for George Floyd to be taken down a year after his death

    The memorial on the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, known as "George Floyd Square," will be taken down Thursday — more than a year after Floyd's death, the Washington Post reports. Between the lines: "City leaders have faced increasing pressure to reopen the intersection because of what neighbors and business owners describe as an uptick in violence in the area," the Post writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Imez Wright, who worked as