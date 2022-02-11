Man arrested on murder charge after victim found dead at Biloxi homeless camp

A man was charged with first degree murder in the death of another man at a Biloxi homeless camp, police said Friday in a press release.

Biloxi police officers responded to a wooded area near the intersection of Popps Ferry Road and Cedar Lake road about 8 p.m. Thursday and found a 52-year-old man deceased from injuries related to an assault.

An investigation determined David Thomas Jordan, 63, as the suspect and he was arrested.

Both Jordan and the victim were homeless, police said. The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

Jordan is held in the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain and is awaiting an initial appearance.

Police said the motive for the attack is under investigation.