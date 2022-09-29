Man arrested on murder charge after woman stabbed to death in Gulfport

A 28-year-old Mississippi Coast man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a woman’s stabbing death, police said.

Gulfport police responded to the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue around 6 p.m. after a receiving a call reporting a possible homicide.

Police found the woman dead from an apparent knife wound.

Durel Louis Williams was at the scene and was arrested without incident. He is held on a first degree murder charge at the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1 million.

The victim’s name is being withheld until her family can be notified, police said.