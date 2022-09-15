Man arrested for murder in connection to body found in Arlington area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a victim whose body was found Tuesday in a parking lot.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, JSO responded to a parking lot off University Boulevard in reference to a body found. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man lying on the ground.

Detectives from JSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and conducted their investigations. The Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as 32-year-old Bradley Taylor. An arrest warrant was obtained, and the suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

