Man arrested for murder after fatal shooting near Five Points Saturday night

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jaelin Ieon Leroy for the fatal shooting that took place near Five Points Saturday night.

According to JSO, at around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. patrol officers were working the 5 Points area of town in the 1000 block of Park St. when they heard a single gunshot.

A large crowd reportedly started to disperse after hearing the gunshot.

Officers then reported observing an adult male lying on the roadway who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Simultaneously, they noticed another adult male nearby, holding a firearm. This individual was detained by the officers without incident.

Officers administered life-saving measures while the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) was called to the scene for further assistance. Despite their best efforts, the victim’s injuries proved fatal, and the victim was transported to a local hospital by the JFRD where the victim was pronounced deceased.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives were called in to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

The suspect was identified as Jaelin Ieon Leroy, a 22-year-old male, who had been previously detained by patrol officers, was arrested for murder and subsequently booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

The motive behind the shooting remains a subject of inquiry, and further details will be revealed as the investigation unfolds.

