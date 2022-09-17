Man arrested in murder of Kenmore woman found fatally shot in her driveway in April

A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon in the murder of a 50-year-old woman in April.

Antonio Miller was arrested by Akron police on Roslyn Avenue in Akron and charged with aggravated murder. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Lt. Michael A. Miller, public information officer for the Akron Police Department, said Miller was identified based in information and leads from their investigation. The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force assisted.

On April 7, officers were called to Koerber Avenue on a report of shots being fired. They found Tina Case of Kenmore in her vehicle in her driveway, with multiple gunshot wounds. Case was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers believed the suspect knew the victim and may have waited for her to return home before ambushing her.

