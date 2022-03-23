Man arrested for murder and multiple Seattle robberies

On Tuesday, Seattle police arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting death and several robberies in and around Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The 44-year-old suspect is accused of the Feb. 27 shooting death of a man in the 300 block of Pine Street.

He is also a suspect in the Feb. 11 shooting of a bank employee during a robbery of a Key Bank in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South.

Seattle Police Department robbery detectives, the SWAT team, along with members of the FBI and the U.S. Marshals arrested the man on Tuesday morning.

He was interviewed and booked into the King County Jail for homicide and multiple counts of robbery.