Man arrested for murder in Northeast El Paso shooting

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday in Northeast El Paso.

Tristan Crabtree was arrested May 2 on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing of David McLeskey, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Authorities did not release any information on what led to the homicide.

El Paso officers responded to a report of shots fired about 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 10700 block of Sunstone Street near Jorge Montalvo Park in the Shearman neighborhood, officials said.

Officers arrived at the shooting and found McLeskey outside on the ground with gunshot wounds.

McLeskey, 35, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

After an investigation by the El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Crabtree.

Crabtree was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $2 million bond.

No further information has been released.

