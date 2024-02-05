Man arrested for murder in October 2023 shooting in Argyle Forest, Jacksonville police say

A man has been arrested in the October 2023 murder of another man, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Travise L. Johnson, 46, is facing a charge of second-degree murder, JSO said. He was arrested Friday.

The murder happened Oct. 10. Police responded to an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Argyle Business Loop, which is near Argyle Forest and Blanding boulevards.

Police found a man had been shot. JSO said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Johnson is being held in the Duval County Jail. His next court date is Feb. 26 at 9 a.m.

