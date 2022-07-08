Man arrested for murder, robbery charges after 19-year-old’s death at Charlotte apartment complex

A suspect is in custody facing first-degree murder and robbery charges after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed earlier this week at an apartment complex in west Charlotte, according to records obtained by Channel 9.

Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found a gunshot victim Tuesday afternoon at a complex on Camp Greene Street. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Yimere Joymer, and police investigators told Channel 9 that he died at the scene of the shooting.

According to Mecklenburg County Detention Center records, 18-year-old Nyquan Demartrice Marriner was booked arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

A police report released Friday morning states that Marriner is accused of killing Joymer at the apartment complex. The report also says Marriner and an “unknown person” conspired together to rob Joymer.

One neighbor at the apartment complex told Channel 9 that she saw Joymer’s body “covered, laying right in front of the doorstep” of a breezeway.

“There were enough gunshots that people within the building heard the shots being fired,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Maj. Brian Foley told Channel 9. “Complex management is working with us ... to provide some additional information, potentially video.”

Court records obtained by Channel 9 state that Marriner was on pretrial release for a firearms-related offense at the time that he was arrested for the murder charge. According to jail records, Marriner was arrested in February for robbery with a dangerous weapon, and his original bond for that charge was set at $30,000.

Marriner is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County jail without bond.

