Man arrested for murder of University of Memphis student, sources say

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a University of Memphis student who was reported missing, sources confirmed to FOX13.

Vincent Patterson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tempering with evidence.

Vincent Patterson, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barshay Wilson, FOX13 confirmed.

Wilson was reported missing just a month before his graduation from the University of Memphis.

The Monday after graduation, FOX13 confirmed the tragic news of Wilson’s death. Authorities found the student’s body in Arlington near a water treatment plant.

Memphis Police have arrested Vincent Patterson for the murder of Barshay Wilson. Wilson is the University of Memphis student who went missing days before his December graduation. According to sources Wilson was found dead in Arlington near a burned out car in December. pic.twitter.com/VGTaYE0byG — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 6, 2023

Those deputies also found a burned car which was not Wilson’s.

Court records show that Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tempering with/fabricating evidence.

