Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting where another man died, Jacksonville police say

A man has been arrested for murder in another man’s shooting death that happened on Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Kenneth Vanes James Jr., 26, was arrested on Sunday in the 19-year-old man’s death.

Police originally responded to the shooting on Saturday afternoon in the 4200 block of Melrose Avenue, which is in the Fairfax neighborhood east of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The 19-year-old man was taken “to a local medical facility by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department,” JSO said, but the man was pronounced dead.

JSO’s Homicide Team #7 and the Crime Scene Unit began to investigate and identified James as a person of interest in the shooting.

According to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search records, James’ next court date is Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.

