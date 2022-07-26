Man arrested for narcotics, felony gun possession

Jul. 26—A Sacramento man was arrested in Yuba City on Sunday evening for numerous charges including illegal possession of a firearm and narcotics.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near the 1200 block of O'Banion Road around 7:30 p.m. Officers contacted 23-year-old Feliciano Morales-Mondragon who was in the reported vehicle upon arrival, said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. Morales-Mondragon was later confirmed to be out on felony probation from Sacramento.

A methamphetamine smoking device was allegedly found in plain view within the vehicle prompting officers to conduct a further search. A sheriff's deputy allegedly found more narcotics and a loaded firearm stored in the vehicle. Smallwood said that Morales-Mondragon was detained by officers shortly after arriving at 7:40 p.m.

Morales-Mondragon was booked into Sutter County Jail on multiple charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. He is currently in custody at Sutter County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Morales-Mondragon's arraignment date is set for today at 3 p.m.