Man arrested near Canadian border with bomb sign didn't have explosive devices

May 31—A man arrested near the Canadian border on Monday while driving a car indicating there was an explosive device on board did not actually have explosives in his vehicle, investigators said Wednesday.

Tony Holford, 42, of Providence, Rhode Island, led Maine State Police on a chase on Interstate 95 before a trooper fired shots after Holford attempted to maneuver the truck toward the Canadian port of entry at Woodstock, New Brunswick, according to police.

Holford was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop, police said. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident began when a state trooper noticed the sign on the vehicle indicating the motorist had an explosive device of some sort after attempting to stop the vehicle around 10:40 a.m. Monday. The border crossing was closed temporarily after Holford was taken into custody.

Maine State Police, the state attorney generals office and Canadian authorities were jointly investigating the incident, officials said.