Man arrested near Drake's Beverly Hills mansion after alleged burglary

The Beverly Hills mansion reportedly belonging to rapper Drake was allegedly burglarized on Thursday. (Arthur Mola / Associated Press)

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into hip-hop star Drake's Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Dept. confirmed Friday that officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 9900 block of Kip Drive in Beverly Hills regarding a burglary. Upon arrival, the security guard on the scene who called police about the suspected break-in told them that an unknown white male had made "an unauthorized entry into the property," LAPD Officer Moore Warren said Friday.

Officers reviewed security camera footage and were able to identify the alleged suspect, whom they detained later near the property. The man was later booked for burglary, Moore said, adding that identifying information about him and the property owner were not being released. It's also unclear whether any items were taken from the property.

TMZ reported that the property belonged to the "Her Loss" rapper, who was not home at the time of the alleged break-in. The suspect was reportedly carrying an item from the home when he was detained, the site said.

Representatives for Drake did not immediately respond Friday to The Times' request for comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.