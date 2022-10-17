Man arrested near Lenox Square wanted for killing man in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are releasing new details on a man wanted for murder who was arrested in DeKalb County last week.

On Friday night, Elijah Jennings, 28, was arrested after a police chase ended near Lenox Square.

The Philadelphia Police Department says that Jennings was wanted for shooting and killing Robert White, 33, on May 16.

White was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to his head and body, investigators say. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Brookhaven police say they assisted another agency with trying to pull Jennings over. They say he initially stopped the car, but sped off again.

After a few failed attempts at stopping the car, a PIT maneuver near Lenox Square brought the car to a stop.

Jennings was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

