Man arrested near Lenox Square wanted for killing man in Philadelphia

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Philadelphia police are releasing new details on a man wanted for murder who was arrested in DeKalb County last week.

On Friday night, Elijah Jennings, 28, was arrested after a police chase ended near Lenox Square.

The Philadelphia Police Department says that Jennings was wanted for shooting and killing Robert White, 33, on May 16.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

White was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to his head and body, investigators say. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Brookhaven police say they assisted another agency with trying to pull Jennings over. They say he initially stopped the car, but sped off again.

TRENDING STORIES:

After a few failed attempts at stopping the car, a PIT maneuver near Lenox Square brought the car to a stop.

Jennings was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • Police union offers reward for information on vandalism that destroyed fallen officer’s memorial

    The damage and theft took place sometime between October 9 and October 13 when a person or person removed a metal memorial flag and vandalized property.

  • Coca-Cola (KO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $55.69, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...

  • Elizabeth Holmes' new trial bid: her Theranos lab chief stands by his testimony

    A former laboratory director for the failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, Theranos, testified against the company’s former CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ for a second time on Monday, diminishing Holmes’ prospect for a new trial.

  • Key witness in Holmes trial affirms testimony against her

    A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes adamantly stood by his testimony during an unusual court appearance Monday. The prosecution witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made a remorseful appearance at Holmes’ Silicon Valley home after the trial, raising questions about potential misconduct. The 75-minute hearing opened the same day that Holmes, 38, had been scheduled for sentencing following her conviction on four felony counts of investor fraud earlier this year.

  • Scanlon: NBA title is up for grabs, and Wembanyama too

    As many as 12 teams have a chance to win the championship if everything goes right.

  • FBI search for missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers focuses on farm that was one of the last places she was seen alive

    The FBI said this week it has renewed the search for Crystal Rogers, the mother of five who went missing over seven years ago in Kentucky.

  • Russia takes blows as many Ukrainians struggle to survive

    STORY: This is the aftermath of shelling by Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Donetsk on Sunday… the main entry into the building was hit and several nearby cars damaged.That’s according to the head of the Russian-backed administration of the city, Aleksei Kulemzin, who added that, “administrative work hasn’t been stopped or paralyzed.”The city has been controlled by the Donetsk People’s Republic since 2014.There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the attack.Meanwhile, in Russia’s Belgorod region some 50 miles north of Kharkiv, two gunmen shot 11 people dead at a military training ground Saturday.Russia’s RIA news agency, citing the defense ministry, said the gunmen opened fire with small arms during a firearms training exercise, targeting personnel who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine.RIA said the gunmen, who it referred to as “terrorists,” were shot dead.Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify casualty numbers nor other details.Russia has opened a criminal investigation, authorities said Sunday.The incident comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, promising an end to the divisive mobilization.In Minsk on Sunday, the Belarusian defense ministry said just under 9,000 Russian troops would be stationed in the country as part of a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders.Fighting has been particularly intense over the weekend in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the strategically important Kherson province in the south, three of the four provinces Putin proclaimed as part of Russia last month.In the southern city of Mykolaiv, residents queued – as they do every day – to fill water bottles at a distribution point after supplies were severed by fighting early in the war.Inna Hlushchenko, a timekeeper at a factory, spoke to Reuters."They (Russians) blew up a water pipeline in some village. Since then, the mayor can't re-establish water supply to our town because active fighting is going on there. Our people can't get there."And in a settlement near Kupiansk on the frontline in northeast Ukraine, people are struggling for food and electricity during a time when temperatures at night are just above freezing.Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square miles of land in recent offensives in the east and south, officials say progress is likely to slow once Kyiv's forces meet more determined resistance.

  • Families of 4 men who went missing from a small Oklahoma city are 'very distraught' after learning the men were murdered and dumped into a river, police say

    "This is not fair," the devastated fiancée of one of the men told Insider on Monday. "I just want all of this to go away."

  • Rape survivor's DNA is turned against her

    Janet Shamlian has an exclusive interview with a young woman who was raped and gave her DNA to San Francisco police to help find the man who attacked her. Six years later, SFPD used the DNA that they had stored to press charges against her for an alleged crime.

  • What really happened the night Marianne Shockley died?

    On a May evening in Georgia, three friends gathered around a pool and a hot tub to enjoy a few drinks and play music. By morning, only one was alive.

  • Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park

    A tourist at a Colorado national park got more than he bargained for while trying to photograph a herd of elk, with one of the bull elk becoming agitated and charging.

  • ‘Horrible’ VRBO guests allegedly turned apartment into something like a ‘crime scene’

    An apartment owner could not believe how VRBO guests allegedly 'destroyed' his place. The post ‘Horrible’ VRBO guests allegedly turned apartment into something like a ‘crime scene’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Video: Milwaukee Man Grips Special Needs Black Man By The Throat over a Bike

    Look at what racism has made white people do: storm the Capitol, shoot up a supermarket and senselessly assault Black people. In Milwaukee, we’ve found another example. A video has gone viral of a white man holding a Black man with special needs by the throat after accusing him of stealing a bike, says a WISN 12 News report.

  • Charges: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Minneapolis home, allegedly shoots her 12 times

    A Maple Grove man faces felony charges for premeditated attempted murder after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Minneapolis on Monday and shot her 12 times in front of their child.

  • NYPD Seek Suspect as Man Pushed Onto Subway Tracks

    Police in New York said they were seeking a suspect who “pushed a 26-year-old male onto the train tracks” at a subway station in the Bronx on Saturday, October 15The NYPD said the incident happened at the East 149th Street subway station at around 11:50 am.The man was helped back up to the platform before any train arrived, the New York Post cited police as saying.The NYPD issued the appeal on Sunday morning and asked anyone with information to contact them. Credit: NYPD News via Storyful

  • A 100-person fistfight broke out at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper when a gang met to celebrate a member getting out of prison: reports

    The 100 customers are believed to be members of a local gang that booked out the entire restaurant, Japanese media reported.

  • Woman who escapes month-long captivity says other Black women killed by abductor

    Missouri woman, 22, escapes less than a month after police dismissed concerns about a serial killer as ‘completely unfounded’

  • Here's what we know about missing Kentucky mom Crystal Rogers and the FBI investigation

    The FBI returned to Bardstown, Kentucky, in 2021 to search the Woodlawn Springs subdivision in connection with Crystal Rogers' 2015 disappearance.

  • Alleged machete attack on American in Cancun highlights tourist destination risk

    Mexico's resort-centric state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Tulum and Playa del Carmen, has been plagued by crime and kidnappings in recent years.